Kajal visits 'Shanti Mess' in Pollachi, says it's her favourite!

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautham visited a small-time Mess outlet named Shanti Mess in Pollachi. Kajal says that she has been a frequent visitor of the Mess for nine years and heaped praise on its owners Shanti and Balakumar.

"My absolute favourite Shanti mess in Pollachi. That’s Shanti akka and Balakumar anna,serving us with utmost love.That’s the reason why their food has consistently been delicious since the past 27years and I’ve been going to their adorable little outlet since 9 years! @kitchlug", tweeted Kajal Aggarwal.