Kajal's husband confirms her pregnancy!

South cinema's leading actress Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant. Though media houses had reported about Kajal's pregnancy, the actress was tight-lipped about the good news. Now, Gautam Kitchlu, husband of Kajal Aggarwal posted a pic of the actress on his Instagram page with a caption: "Here's looking at you 2022 (with a soon-to-be mom emoji)".

Fans of Kajal are super happy with this positive news on New Year Day and wishes are pouring in for the actress.

Kajal has already walked out of Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2, she has horror-comedy thriller Ghosty directed by Kalyan, Deekay's Karungappiyam, Tathagata Singha's Uma, and Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika directed by the famous choreographer Brindha. Besides Kajal and Dulquer, Aditi Rao Hydari also plays a pivotal role in Hey Sinamika.