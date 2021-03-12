Kajal’s latest photos take the internet by storm

The times have changed. Actresses are having a strong career even after getting married. A decade ago, the marriage meant the end of the career for the actresses. But now, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal have proved that they can still be in demand.
Interestingly, Kajal is also continuing her hot photoshoots. After her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal has begun shooting for Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’. But she has stayed away from doing steamy photoshoots. Now, she has posted a new photo that is making many hearts pump faster.
In the picture, she is seen posing in a revealing outfit. “It takes a little bit of this…With a little bit of that…A little bit of good… With a little bit of bad,” she captioned the image.
Kajal will join the sets of ‘Acharya’ shortly to finish her work for this film.
