Kajol celebrates 24 years of 'Ishq'

On Sunday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan's hit film 'Ishq' completed 24 years since its release, and Kajol took out a moment to celebrate the special occasion.She posted a video clip of the famous song 'Mr Lova Lova' from 'Ishq' on Instagram and wrote, "All is fair in love, war & 90s movies. #24YearsOfIshq."Reacting to Kajol's post, a social media user commented, "It's my favourite movie.""Old is gold," another netizen wrote.From storyline to actors' perfect comic timing and catchy tracks, Inder Kumar's directorial is fondly remembered by everyone to date for several reasons. (ANI)