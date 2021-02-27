Kajol Devgan shares stunning glimpse of 'otherwise sometimes horrible, boring day'

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning picture in which she flaunted her flawless skin, while donning a red lip shade. The actor shared the selfie from her home. In the picture, she has tied her hair in a neat bun with glasses on her head and a snake print white top.Sharing that the picture is the reflection of 'an otherwise sometimes horrible, sometimes boring and mostly ordinary day' the 'Dilwale' star said," I don't know! But know this that this pic is one second of an otherwise sometimes horrible, sometimes boring and mostly ordinary day with some flashes of happy interspersed!""Likewise to all the other accounts ur looking at," she added.The 'My Name Is Khan' star is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps on treating fans with her stunning photographs.Two days back, Kajol ringed in her 22nd wedding anniversary with Ajay Devgn and the actor commemorated the occasion on social media by sharing a cute picture with her hubby as the duo embraced each other's company on a cruise.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has become selective with her projects and her last big-screen appearance was in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.She recently made her digital debut with the 2021 Netflix film titled 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', which also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. (ANI)