Kajol Devgan treats fans to fun boomerang, says 'I'm back in all my desi glory'

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star hopped on to Instagram to share a quirky boomerang clip.The video sees Kajol dressed in traditional Kuchipudi attire, as she donned diamond jewellery along with it. The short clip sees the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor dancing enthusiastically as she is all cheered up to be back to home.Taking to the caption, the 'Ishq' star wrote, : I'M BAAAAAAAAAACKKK! In all my desi glory *(with raising hands emoji) and added the hashtags #lovemycountry #home #noplacelikehome."The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 6 lakh views, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section leaving red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticons.The 'My Name Is Khan' star is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps on treating fans with pictures and videos.Earlier, Kajol sent heart-warming birthday wishes to sister Tanishaa Mukerji along with a video composed of throwback pictures.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has become selective with her projects and her last big-screen appearance was in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.She recently made her digital debut with the 2021 Netflix film titled 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', which also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. (ANI)