  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Kajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!

Kajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 16:42:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday shared a special birthday message for her mother-in-law Veena, whom she lovingly called her partner-in-crime and crab.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho. #motherbylaw #mominspirit," she wrote as the caption of her Instagram post.

Kajol love to share witty posts with fans on social media. Her sense of humour and sarcasm has won her a ready fan following.

The actress was recently seen in the OTT-released film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features