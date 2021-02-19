Kajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday shared a special birthday message for her mother-in-law Veena, whom she lovingly called her partner-in-crime and crab.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho. #motherbylaw #mominspirit," she wrote as the caption of her Instagram post.