Kajol is back in all her 'desi' glory

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Kajol is back in India and has expressed her love for the nation.

Kajol posted a boomerang video taken during the shoot of her recent release "Tribhanga". She is seen dressed in classical dance wear.

"I'M BAAAAAAACCCKK! In all my desi glory #lovemycountry #home #noplacelikehome," she wrote.