Kajol looks back at 'Devi' as short film turns one

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday recalled her short film Devi, which was launched on YouTube last year on this day.

"1 year to Devi. A film which I will forever be proud of but which also till today makes me feel so many things in such a short period of time. The reason, the women and the conclusion all just bring a lump to my throat till today. Watch it for yourself again," Kajol wrote on Instagram.