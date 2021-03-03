Kajol relives childhood memories on sister Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday

Same to same phir bhi alag. Happy birthday my darling.. wish you one ton of love, luck with a side health and wealth! @TanishaaMukerji pic.twitter.com/uOL5Mtb0W5 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 3, 2021

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star posted a super adorable video on Twitter that features the duo's never seen before childhood pictures.



The eight-second long clip starts from an all smiles monochromatic picture of Kajol and Tanishaa as the 'Tanhaji' star hugs her little sister. The second photo is from their childhood days in which they visited a hilly location.

As the video progresses, it features two more photos, in one of them they pose randomly with each other, while in the other one the duo is dressed in a gown as they hold hands and strike a pose for a photoshoot. In the backdrop plays the subtle tone from Prateek Kuhad's much-loved song 'Kasoor.'

Penning down a sweet birthday note, the 'Ishq' actor wrote, "Same to same phir bhi alag. Happy birthday my darling.. wish you one ton of love, luck with a side health and wealth! " (and added four kissing emoticons).

Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn also sent birthday greetings to Tanishaa and posted a picture of Kajol, Tanishaa and himself on Instagram.



He noted, "Happy Returns of the day dear @tanishaamukerji . Hope & pray you have a blessed one. Lots of good wishes." (and added red balloon emoticons). (ANI)