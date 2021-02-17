Kajol reveals her 'meme sharing' look

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol, who is known for her humour and sarcasm on social media, had a new delight in store for fans on Wednesday. She tweeted a glimpse of the expression on her face when she can't wait to share a meme!

Kajol shared a photo with actress-director Renuka Shahane where the two look at the screen of Kajol's phone. "Me when I am all excited to share the meme I loved, with the person right next to me. Don't we all do the same? #MeWhenI," Kajol captioned the photo.