Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Kajol took to instagram and shared a picture that shows her getting ready for a shoot on a set.

"The feel of a set after so long is something else... it feels like a party!" wrote Kajol on Instagram, sharing her excitement to be back on the set.

In the picture post, Kajol was seen sitting on a chair getting her hair and makeup done, holding a mirror in her hands. The actress is seen dressed in a black dress.