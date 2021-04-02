Kajol shares funny post while wishing Ajay Devgn on his b'day

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Kajol has shared a funny post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, on his 52nd birthday on Friday.

Kajol posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram. In the image, Ajay is seen holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.

"Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera... doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," Kajol wrote.