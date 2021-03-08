  1. Sify.com
Kajol shares hilarious skincare routine

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 8th, 2021, 19:30:46hrs
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Kajol posted a video showcasing her skincare routine, and it is hilarious.

Kajol posted a video on Instagram where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Sia's "Unstoppable".

"My skincare routine, goes on straight after my moisturiser #instanteffect #twoweekstoanewyou #tryittoday," Kajol wrote.

The actress, who loves to share witty posts with fans on social media, was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, "Tribhanga". The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.

--IANS

dc/vnc

