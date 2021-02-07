Kajol shares some 'Covid thoughts'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key.

Kajol posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen looking into the camera and smiling.

"Covid thoughts :- Perseverance is the key.... whether it's two lines of crochet, two i (love emoji) u as , a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read (books emoji)" the actress wrote as the caption.