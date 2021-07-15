Kajol shows shades of her 'dramatic' avatar

Actress Kajol took to Instagram on Wednesday to share random photos meant to define the drama quotient about her persona. "So apparently, I'm dramatic," the actress wrote as caption.

In the picture post, the actress uploaded three dramatic pictures, sharing a laughter pose, a wink pose, and a surprised look. She is dressed in a black women's suit.

The actress was last seen in the film "Tribhanga".

Her future projects include the biopic film titled "Sasi Lalitha", "Velaiilla Pattadhari 3" and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu