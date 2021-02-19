Kajol terms mother-in-law 'partner in crime' in sweet birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Bollywood star Kajol Devgan on Friday penned down a heartwarming note to commemorate her mother-in-law's birthday and termed her 'partner-in-crime' with an adorably sweet picture.



The 'Tanhaji' actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie that featured her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. The actor looks gorgeous as she bears a no-make-up look while she clicks a selfie with Veena. The actor also described Veena as her "crab for the last 22 years."

Penning down the birthday wish, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star wrote, "Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho. #motherbylaw #mominspirit."

Celebrity followers including Tamannah Bhatia and more than 1 lakh followers liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section as they extended birthday wishes to Veena. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, " Happy birthday" with a string of heart emoticons.

Adoring the relation between the duo, as is visible in the picture, a fan noted in the comments section, "I hope one day I have such a positive relationship with my mother-in-law lol if I ever get one."

In the year 1999, Kajol married Veena Devgan's son and actor Ajay Devgn. Kajol and the 'Drishyam' actor met for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film 'Hulchul', and since then the much-in-love couple has co-starred in many films like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' among others. (ANI)

