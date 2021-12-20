Kala Master makes her acting debut in Vignesh Shivan's 'KVRK'

Noted veteran choreographer Kala Master is making her acting dubut in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in lead roles.

We hear that Kala master plays Vijay Sethupathy's aunt in the film and she shot for more than 20 days which means she has a lenghty role. She has two looks in the film including a flashback portion.