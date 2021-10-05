Kalaignar TV to enter OTT space?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Kalaignar TV is all set to enter into the OTT space.
During the DMK regime, Kalaignar TV had bought the satellite rights of several quality films including Varanam Aayiram, Paiyaa, Dasavatharam, Anjaathe and many mass films produced by Red Giant Movies are also with the channel.
But after ADMK came to power, Kalaignar TV stopped procuring new films. Recently, they are back in the game by snapping the satellite rights of Sarpatta Parambarai.
We also hear that Kalaignar TV is likely to launch an OTT platform in which they will create a library with their previously procured blockbusters.
Kalaignar OTT will also aggressively buy more films in the coming days, says a source close to the development.