Kalaipuli S Thanu donates 10 lakhs to TN CM's COVID19 Relief Fund!

Veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today and donated 10 lakhs to the state's COVID19 Relief Fund. Thanu also lauded Stalin for his efficient work in controlling the second wave of the pandemic and his good Governance for the past month. The producer said that with the abled leadership of MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu will become a developed state in many sectors.

On the work front, Kalaipuli S Thanu's next is Dhanush's Naane Varuven with director Selvaraghavan.

Once Dhanush returns to India, the shoot of Naane Varuven will be resumed, says a source close to the production house.

Thanu is also in talks to produce two consecutive films with Vijay Sethupathi.