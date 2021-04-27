Kalaipuli S Thanu: I regret not launching Nayanthara in Tamil

"When we were assembling Thotti Jaya featuring Simbu, I came across a girl's pic in one of the Sunday magazines in Tamil. I asked about the details of the girl from Sathish, manager of Devi Sridevi preview theater' who told me that her name is Diana. Later, he brought Diana along with her parents to Chennai via train", said Thanu.

"I liked Diana but cameraman RD Rajasekar who had earlier worked in the Malayalam film Four The People has given his word to Gopika. Both VZ Durai and RD Rajasekar wanted Gopika for the film. When I suggested Diana's name, they wanted to have a test shoot. Both Rajasekar and Durai shot Diana's scene on a Handycam and told me that we can discuss it later. I liked Diana's performance but both Durai and Rajasekar thought that she is a poor performer. I understood that they already had an agreement with Gopika and left the final decision to them", he added.

"Much later, Diana was launched in Malayalam as Nayanthara and later in Tamil and went on to become the numero uno heroine. I still regret not launching Nayanthara here", said Thanu in his series.