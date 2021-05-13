Kalaipuli S Thanu to launch director Vikraman's son Kanishka

Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that he is going to launch veteran director Vikraman's son Kanishka and listening to several scripts for the young actor.
In his recent series, Thanu has mentioned that years ago Vikram came up with two scripts--one is based on friendship values and the other one is a youthful romantic script. While Thanu liked the first script, Vikraman preferred making the romantic one titled Chennai Kaadhal with Bharath and Genelia. The film bombed at the box office.
Later, when Thanu went to Vikraman's house to settle his pending remuneration of 17 lakhs, the director refused as the film bombed at the box office.
Impressed with the good quality of Vikraman, Thanu wants to launch the director's son Kanishka in Tamil. Thanu says that Kanishka looks smart and has all the qualities to become a big hero.
Earlier, KS Ravikumar also said that he is planning to launch Vikraman's son in his newly launched production house.