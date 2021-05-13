Kalaipuli S Thanu to launch director Vikraman's son Kanishka

Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that he is going to launch veteran director Vikraman's son Kanishka and listening to several scripts for the young actor.

In his recent series, Thanu has mentioned that years ago Vikram came up with two scripts--one is based on friendship values and the other one is a youthful romantic script. While Thanu liked the first script, Vikraman preferred making the romantic one titled Chennai Kaadhal with Bharath and Genelia. The film bombed at the box office.