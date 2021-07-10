Kaley Cuoco has stuffed replica of her late dog

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) Actress Kaley Cuoco, popularly as Penny in the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory", was gifted a stuffed replica of her late dog by her husband Karl Cook.

Cuoco's dog Norman passed away aged 14 in January. After celebrating her third wedding anniversary with Cook, the actress shared that he got her a stuffed replica of the dog, which made her "so happy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.