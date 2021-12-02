Kaley Cuoco on 'difficult birthday' 3 months post split with Karl Cook

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco recently reflected on her difficult birthday only three months after her split with Karl Cook, however, it was nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix.



According to E! News, 'The Big Bang Theory' alum marked her 36th birthday on November 30, by spending a day at the stables with her horse. However, she got candid about the emotional struggles she's been facing lately. "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story.

She didn't give a reason for her apparent sadness on her birthday, which was her first since announcing her split from husband Karl Cook three months ago. Kaley looked on the bright side by sharing one positive from her day, saying, "I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was."

She posted a picture of herself posing in a Ralph Lauren cap, pair of sunglasses and T-shirt, standing next to her horse. "A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps," Kaley added.

The actor also revealed that she took her 'Flight Attendant' co-star, Zosia Mamet, on a shopping spree to help celebrate. "When you make @zosiamamet go Bday shopping with you," Kaley wrote, while joking, "Im a terrible influence lol."

She later thanked her friends for sending their love. "The amount of LOVE I received today was overwhelming. The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," the actor wrote.

It sounds like Mickey Mouse had a hand in cheering her up, too. To top it all off, Kaley was spotted celebrating both her birthday and her sister's birthday with a memorable trip to Disneyland on December 1.

Kaley and Karl, the equestrian she was married to for three years, announced their decision to break up in September.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together," read their joint statement, obtained by E! News.

Two weeks later, Kaley took to the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series categories for 'The Flight Attendant'. Season 2 of the show is already in the works, with a new familiar face. (ANI)

