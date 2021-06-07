Kalidas Jayaram to star in Kiruthiga Udayanidhi’s next

Actor Kalidas Jayaram will play the male lead in filmmaker Kiruthiga Udayanidhi’s forthcoming Tamil movie. Travel forms an integral part of the plot and the movie speaks about the journey of life, as per reports.
Tanya Ravichandran is the heroine. Kiruthiga has earlier directed Vanakkam Chennai (2013) and Kaali (2018).
Pentela Sagar is the producer. Richard M Nathan wields the camera.
Kalidas has Santosh Sivan’s Jack & Jill to release next in Malayalam. The young hero has done Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum, Puthan Pudhu Kaalai, Paava Kadhaigal and Oru Pakka Kathai in Tamil.