Kalidas to play Kamal's son in 'Vikram'!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, the talented young actor Kalidas Jayaram will be seen playing Kamal Haasan's son in his upcoming action thriller film Vikram . Interestingly, Kalidas's dad Jayaram had acted with Kamal Haasan in blockbusters like Thenali and Pancha Thandhiram , they share a great rapport.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are also essaying pivotal characters in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while Girish Gangadharan of Sarkar fame cranks the camera.

The shoot of Vikram is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Chennai. If all goes well, Vikram will be releasing for the Pongal holidays 2022.