Kalyaan Dhev tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantined in hospital. Kalyaan took to Instagram on Thursday to share the health update.

"Yesterday I tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms. Quarantined at hospital. Will soon bounce back stronger. Thank you for all your love!" Kalyaan wrote.