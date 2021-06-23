Kalyani Priyadarshan starts dubbing for Maanaadu!

In the recent Twitter Spaces session, SJ Suryah showered praise on Kalyani saying that her performance is on par with veteran actress Revathy and called her a Kutty Revathy.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has updated on Instagram that she has started dubbing for her upcoming political thriller film Maanaadu.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi has also said that after watching Hero, his expectation was low on Kalyani but she has performed well in Maanaadu and surprised everyone.

In the same session, Kalyani also said that her biggest fear while shooting for Maanaadu is to dance with Silambarasan TR but she somehow managed dancing for the wedding track.

Maanaadu is likely to release for the Pooja holidays.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu