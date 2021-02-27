Kalyani Priyadarshan to play Tovino’s heroine in 'Thallumaala'?

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan will play Tovino Thomas’ heroine in director Khalid Rahman’s Thallumaala, reports Times Of India. Thallumaala was announced with Muhsin Parari as the director. However later Khalid Rahman took over the mantle as director.

Khalid Rahman has earlier directed Anuraga Karikkinvellam, Unda and Love. Soubin Shahir was also announced in the main cast of Thallumaala. But it is not clear if Soubin is still part of the cast.