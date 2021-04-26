Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her Twitter page to rave about her Maanaadu costar Silambarasan TR's performance. The actress said that the single-shot scene performed by Silambarasan TR was mindblowing.

"Just wrapped up shoot for my favorite scene in #Maanaadu and I just gotta say @vp_offl sir and team take a bow. @SilambarasanTR_ sir just killed it with a single shot that BLEW my mind! And @iam_SJSuryah sir you were a fire in this scene! Can’t wait for you guys to watch it", tweeted Kalyani.

The film's director Venkat Prabhu appreciated Kalyani for her original stunts in the particular scene. "And u were amazing with ur original stunts thanks to @silvastunt", wrote Venkat Prabhu.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera