Kamakshi Rai, Tallz's music video 'Thodi Si Dua' out on YouTube

The duo has worked on a few covers together and have several more songs in the pipeline.

The song was released on YouTube under the label Merchant Records. The song is a mix of Hindi and English Indie pop music.

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai and music producer Tallz have collaborated to release their first song 'Thodi Si Dua'.

Talking about the making of the song, Tallz said, "Well, making it a bilingual song was my idea. We started working on it just before the pandemic hit in 2020 and completed the audio within a few days in my studio Rawr Entertainment."

The music video has been shot in Kolkata on an open terrace and features the artistes' family and friends.

"We spent a year after that working on the release plan and making sure everything was perfect", adds Tallz who has produced songs for Indie artistes such as Nikhil D'souza, Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Natania Lalwani, Kashmiri singer Rahi Sayed and artiste Akasa Singh.

He has composed the songs and background score for three seasons of the web series 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone'.

Kamakshi made her debut in the music business as runner up on season 1 of 'The Stage', India's only English music talent hunt.

Her Bollywood playback debut took place in 2019 with the film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' which won several international awards and critical appreciation.

