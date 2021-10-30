Kamal, Ajith, Suriya, and others remember Puneeth Rajkumar

The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected.We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka. #PuneethRajkumar

The sudden demise of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar(46) has shocked everyone in the Indian film industry. Kollywood stars like Kamal, Ajith, Suriya, and others have expressed their condolences to Puneeth's family.

Ajith and Shalini

Saddened to hear the unfortunate demise of Shri Puneeth kumar ji, may his family and friends gain strength to overcome this grief.

Suriya

Unable to come to terms with this loss! Farewell dear Puneet Rajkumar, my brother & fellow traveller… I will always cherish your fond friendship and brotherhood. My deepest condolence to family & friends. I’m just devastated & still in shock.

Karthi



Omg it’s a huge loss. I’m still in shock. I share the pain of the family, friends and all the fans who love him as their own. #PuneetRajkumar

Dhanush

Puneet my friend This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace my friend. Hope you are in a better place. My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends, and fans. Puneeth I just can’t take this my brother.

Vishal

I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend.

Jayam Ravi

Still in denial. Shocked beyond words. RIP #PuneethRajkumar Your infectious smile and humble nature will forever stay on.

Trisha

I refuse to process this

Anjali

Heartbroken At a loss for words. Not fair. I just can’t process this. One of the most humble and down-to-earth people I’ve met. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Appu sir. #PuneethRajkumar

Hansika

I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate ,warm and humble human being !! this is so tragic . Deepest condolence to his family .may his soul rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar

Radikaa

Sometimes we don’t value the moment, till it’s gone #Appu #Puneethrajkumar #kannadafilmindustry cannot comprehend this at all.

Sarathkumar

We are shocked of the unbelievable news of the demise of my dear friend #Punithrajkumar One of the finest human being I've met. I have no words to express or console the grief of the entire film industry of the country more specifically the Karnataka film industry. The cruel act of destiny’s mysterious design has left not only the film industry but the entire world of friends of Puneet beyond a comprehensible sadness. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and rest of the close circle of family, friends, colleagues, fans of Puneet and the people of Karnataka. We will miss you and you will live in my memories Forever dear friend.



AR Rahman

Sharing an old video of Puneeth wishing Rahman, the composer tweeted: "Gone too soon... Listen to these kind words by him #PuneethRajkumar #RestInPeace #GoneTooSoon #kannadaSuperstar".

Arya

This is so heartbreaking.. RIP #PuneethRajkumar

Yuvan Shankar Raja

Really sad to hear about #PuneetRajkumar Life is so unpredictable.. so make the most by spreading the love.. make every moment count & cherish every memory. May God give strength to his family, friends and all his fans.