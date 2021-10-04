Kamal Haasan and Vetrimaaran to join hands!

In a recent interview, Sripriya, one of the close associates of Kamal Haasan in his Makkal Needhi Maiam and one of the producers of his film Papanasam has confirmed that the veteran actor is joining hands with Vetrimaaran for a film.
When asked about Papanasam 2 (Dirshyam 2 remake), the actress said that Kamal Haasan doesn't have time as he is busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, Local Body Election Campaign, Bigg Boss, and he also have a film with Vetrimaaran.
With this interview, Sripriya has confirmed that Haasan and Vetrimaaran are all set to join hands for a new film. Sources say that Gopuram Films is likely to bankroll the biggie!
Meanwhile, Haasan is also in talks with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for Thevar Magan 2. Interestingly, Haasan is penning the script for Mahesh's film.