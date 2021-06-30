Kamal Haasan and Vetrimaaran to team up?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be teaming up with National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a biggie next year. It is also said that famous financier Anbu Chezhiyan has arranged this meet and Haasan has given his nod for the script narrated by the Asuran filmmaker.

It is worth mentioning here that Haasan was supposed to do films with Mysskin and Selvaraghavan but those projects never happened after the actor interfered and tried to make changes in the script.

Hoping that he wouldn't do the same with Vetri! Haasan's next is Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram and we hear that the actor is trying to get the best out of the director, by suggesting a lot of changes to the script.

Kamal has Indian 2 with director Shankar.