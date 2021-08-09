Kamal Haasan appreciates Arya and ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’!

Kamal Haasan met the entire cast and crew of Sarpatta Parambarai and appreciated them for their fantastic work.

Haasan said that when he grew up in Chennai, some of his boxer friends belong to these clans that were shown in the film.

The veteran actor also said that people will call the actors by their character names for a few years. Kamal appreciated Ranjith for conveying strong messages in his films through simplified narration that reaches the masses.