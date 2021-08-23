Kamal Haasan confirms writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan!

In his latest interview with Mathrubhumi, Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he is penning a script for editor turned filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik fame.

Mahesh Narayanan had earlier worked with Kamal Haasan in the action drama Vishwaroopam.

Buzz is that Kamal is penning Thevar Magan sequel titled Thalaivan Irukkindraan and Mahesh Narayanan has shown interest to direct the film.