Kamal Haasan confirms writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan!

In his latest interview with Mathrubhumi, Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he is penning a script for editor turned filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik fame.
Mahesh Narayanan had earlier worked with Kamal Haasan in the action drama Vishwaroopam.
Buzz is that Kamal is penning Thevar Magan sequel titled Thalaivan Irukkindraan and Mahesh Narayanan has shown interest to direct the film.
Haasan has also confirmed that the makers of Indian 2 have completed around 60% of the shoot. They are sorting out the internal problems now and once he completes his ongoing film Vikram, the shoot of Indian 2 is likely to be resumed.
Films buffs are excited with this news on Haasan teaming up with the talented filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.