Kamal Haasan discharged, all is well with the actor!

Kamal Haasan has sent a touching note in which he thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Anbumani Ramadoss, Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, Sathyaraj, Vairamuthu, Sarath Kumar, Sri Priya, and others for their wishes.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has recovered from COVID19 and he is fit to resume his work now. Yes, the actor will be hosting this weekend's Bigg Boss episodes on Vijay TV.

He also thanked the public, fans, and the party cadre for their prayers in Temples, Churches, and Mosques. "I'm not sure whether the prayers have any effect but your love is the main reason behind my recovery", said Kamal Haasan in his statement.

Kamal also thanked Vijay TV and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for accepting his absence in Bigg Boss and Vikram respectively.

Haasan is also likely to soon resume shooting for Vikram.