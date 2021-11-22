Kamal Haasan is down with COVID19, isolates himself in the hospital!

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is down with COVID19, he has now isolated himself in a hospital.
In his recent tweet, Haasan said: "I had a minor cough after my US trip. When tested, it was confirmed that I had the COVID19 infection. I have isolated myself in a hospital. We all should understand that the pandemic is not over yet and be safe".
Haasan was busy traveling to multiple locations including the US, flood-affected areas in Chennai, Bigg Boss sets, and the sets of his upcoming film Vikram. The actor recently spoke about his busy schedule despite his age (67).
Sources say that doctors are closely observing the health conditions of Haasan and providing him with the best possible treatment.
We at Sify.com wish Kamal Haasan a speedy recovery.