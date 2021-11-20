Kamal Haasan, 'Jai Bhim' star Suriya hail farmers for their 'victory'

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan also went on to point out how his fledgling political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, had firmly opposed the laws and said that those moments when his party leaders went to Delhi to join the protesting farmers were truly historic and they must be proud of their association with the movement.

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday congratulated farmers, who, he said, had got their victory through a non-violent struggle.

It wasn't just Kamal Haasan who welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement on Friday. Tamil star Suriya, who finds himself caught in a political maelstrom over his film, 'Jai Bhim', tweeted his thoughts on the issue late on Friday night.

He said: "The victory of the non-violent struggle staged by farmers gives hope. In a democracy, it is the people who are the masters. The government's decision to pay attention to the people's feelings makes us happy. My heartfelt wishes to the farmers who firmly fought right till the very end."

Earlier in the day, Suriya's brother Karthi had welcomed the government's decision and congratulated the farmers who had taken part in the agitation against the laws.

