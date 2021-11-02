Kamal Haasan left teary-eyed after watching 'Jai Bhim', lauds the team

The multi-faceted veteran actor, producer, and director Kamal Haasan make sure to appreciate good films in Tamil cinema and he even invites the crew to have long discussions. After watching Suriya's Jai Bhim, the actor felt emotional.

"Watched Jai Bhim, left teary-eyed. Director TJ Gnananvel has strongly registered the struggles of the tribes. The film has conveyed the pain of the voiceless to the collective conscience of our society. My hearty wishes to Suriya, Jyotika, and the entire team", tweeted Kamal Haasan.