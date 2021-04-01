Kamal Haasan: Rajinikanth truly deserves the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Within a few seconds after the Government of India announced the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Superstar Rajinikanth, a section of netizens said that Kamal Haasan wouldn't be liking this announcement as Rajinikanth is his arch-rival.

Many felt that Kamal Haasan is a bigger achiever than Rajinikanth in Indian cinema. Another theory is that the Indian Government announced the Award to attract Rajinikanth fans in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.