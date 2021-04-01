Kamal Haasan: Rajinikanth truly deserves the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Within a few seconds after the Government of India announced the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Superstar Rajinikanth, a section of netizens said that Kamal Haasan wouldn't be liking this announcement as Rajinikanth is his arch-rival.
Many felt that Kamal Haasan is a bigger achiever than Rajinikanth in Indian cinema. Another theory is that the Indian Government announced the Award to attract Rajinikanth fans in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
However, being Rajinikanth's good friend, Haasan said that Rajinikanth deserves the prestigious award.
" He proved that just by appearing on screen, one can win fans. I'm super happy that they have announced the prestigious DadaSaheb Palke Award to the Superstar and My good friend Rajinikanth", tweeted Kamal Haasan.
This wish of Kamal Haasan on Twitter is winning hearts.