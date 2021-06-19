Kamal Haasan responds to Alphonse Puthren

Earlier, we had reported that Premam director Alphonse Puthren requested the veteran actor and director Kamal Haasan to reveal interesting stories behind the making of Michael Madana Kama Rajan.

"Sir .. Could you tell us how you shot for Michael Madana Kama Rajan in film? Dasavatharam ... is like PHD in filmmaking. Micheal Madana Kama Rajan itself is like a Degree course sir ", wrote Alphonse Puthren on Facebook.

Responding to Alphonse Puthren, Kamal Haasan wrote: "Will do soon.I don't know how much of a learning it will be for you. For me it was, as I had mentioned, a master class. Talking about it after years teaches me new lessons".

Later, Alphonse posted that the making story of Michael Madana Kama Rajan would help crores of people and students who want to learn filmmaking.

"Thanks a Ton sir. It will be wonderful to learn from you sir . Not for me alone sir .. but for crores of people and students who want to learn filmmaking. Thank you sir", he replied.