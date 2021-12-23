Kamal Haasan resumes shooting for 'Vikram'

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan, who was on a break to recover from Covid, has resumed shooting for his 232nd movie 'Vikram'.

While the unit of 'Vikram' resumed shooting from December 10, Kamal Haasan joined the team only on Wednesday.

Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram among others.