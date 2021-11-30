Kamal Haasan still in hospital but doing fine: MNM

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party of politician and actor Kamal Haasan, has clarified that the actor hasn't been discharged from the hospital yet but that he is doing fine.

Taking to Twitter, Murali Abbas, the spokesperson of the MNM, on Tuesday said, "Our leader hasn't been discharged from the hospital. But he is fine. He will return home completely healed very soon."