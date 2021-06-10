Kamal Haasan to host Bigg Boss 5 in Tamil!

Sources say that Kamal Haasan has decided to host season five of Bigg Boss Tamil. We hear that his deal with Vijay TV is to host five seasons and hence, he will be the host of the upcoming season. However, the actor may or may not host season 6 and the forthcoming seasons of the reality show.

After the recent COVID19 cases in the Bigg Boss Malayalam sets, Haasan is said to have told the show producers to wait for a few more months so that the cases will come down.

On the work front, Haasan is keen to complete the pending works in Shankar's magnum opus Indian 2. He is also eagerly looking forward to shooting for his production venture Vikram to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen playing pivotal characters.