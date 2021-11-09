Kamal Haasan to join hands with Pa.Ranjith!

Kamal Haasan is all set to team up with director Pa. Ranjith of Sarpatta Parambarai, Madras, Kabali, and Kaala fame. Sources say that after watching Sarpatta Parambarai, Haasan invited Ranjith and discussed a possible collaboration with the talented filmmaker. Ranjith is also super excited about the opportunity and immediately said yes.

We hear that after completing Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Haasan will join hands with Mahesh Narayanan for a new film. Though Haasan and Vetrimaaran finalized their collaboration, the director needs more time to complete Suriya's Vaadi Vasal. Due to this delay, Ranjith's film will start rolling after Mahesh Narayanan's film.

Looks like Haasan has decided to team up with talented filmmakers for his next set of films. Fans of the actor are also thrilled with this amazing list of films that are coming up from their matinee idol.