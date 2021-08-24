Kamal Haasan to shoot for Bigg Boss 5 promo!

Tamil cinema's veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be shooting for the promotional videos of Bigg Boss 5 this week in Chennai. Haasan has given his nod to host the new season of the popular reality show, which is likely to be aired in September.

Though Kamal will be busy shooting for his upcoming multistarrer action thriller Vikram, he has allotted dates to Bigg Boss as the team only needs one or two days of his presence each week.