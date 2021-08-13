Kamal Haasan to shoot for 'Vikram' from August 20!

Reliable sources in the industry say that after the initial test shoot phase, Kamal Haasan will begin the regular shoot of his upcoming action thriller film Vikram from August 20.
We hear that Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi will also join this main schedule. Besides these talented bunch of actors, Kalidas Jayaram plays Kamal Haasan's son in this magnum opus.
Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan cranks the camera.
The film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to complete the entire shoot by the end of this year with minimal breaks.
If all goes well, Vikram will hit the screens for the Pongal holidays 2022. Besides the Tamil version, Vikram will also be dubbed in Telugu and Hindi.