Kamal Haasan will be fit to resume work from Dec 4

In a recent statement, Sri Ramchandra Health Centre where Kamal Haasan has been hospitalized to recover from COVID has said that the actor will be fit to resume work from December 4.

"Mr. Kamal Haasan who has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on 22 November 2021 was Covid Positive. He had mild covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but was advised to be in isolation until 3' December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021", read the statement.