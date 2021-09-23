Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 5 to begin on October 3!

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 5 is all set to begin on October 3. Sources say that VJ Priyanka, Tik Toker GB Muthu, Imman Annachi, and Shakeela's daughter Mila are likely to be some of the main contestants of the reality show. A popular YouTuber is also likely to be one of the contestants.

Haasan is said to have got a whopping remuneration for the show. Though the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming multistarrer Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj, he has agreed to host Bigg Boss 5 on the weekends.